Man United struggling to move experienced ace on as three EPL clubs wait in the wings

Ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window, Man United are struggling to move on one of their experienced midfield stars.

Erik ten Hag’s new squad has gradually taken shape over the course of the summer, however, there is still business to be done in the final couple of weeks.

One player that arguably won’t get too much of a look in unless injuries hand him an unexpected opportunity is Christian Eriksen.

Man United’s Christian Eriksen is a wanted man

The Dane is wanted by both Ajax and Anderlecht according to CaughtOffside sources, with the Red Devils willing to offload the midfielder for a modest fee.

The issue, however, is that both the Dutch and Belgian clubs are reluctant to pay anything for Eriksen given that the his contract expires in 2025.

Two clubs from Saudi Arabia are also apparently open to making a move for Eriksen, but they want the 32-year-old to make a decision about his career quickly as they understand that the player is inclined to want to continue in the Premier League.

Sources also indicate that Brentford’s Danish coach, Thomas Frank, is open to the idea of his compatriot returning to the Bees under suitable conditions, whilst Southampton and Fulham are waiting in the wings for any developments.

Eriksen’s former club, Ajax, could become a priority destination if nothing transpires with the Premier League clubs mentioned, though there would need to be movement on both their and United’s side to get a deal over the line.

Arguably, in the right team, the Dane still has a couple of seasons left at the top level, continued health permitting, and United supporters will need to wait a couple of weeks to see if he’ll spend at least the next half season at Old Trafford or not.