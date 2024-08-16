Man United have made their decision on signing dynamic Barcelona ace

It’s a vital transfer window for both Man United and Barcelona, with the former rebuilding themselves under INEOS’ guidance and the latter hoping to further pull themselves back up the ladder after an awful few years.

The Catalan giants are still managing to sign some big name players, with Dani Olmo the latest to move to Barca, and the Nico Williams deal still isn’t completely dead in the water.

However, it does appear that they are still sailing by the seat of their pants in terms of whether they can stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play, and that arguably means that they need to make sales to give them some breathing space.

Man United’s de Jong decision

One player that would almost certainly earn them a decent amount in the transfer market is dynamic midfield ace, Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman was Erik ten Hag’s fulcrum in his excellent Ajax side, and so it’s little wonder that the Red Devils have been consistently linked with the 24-year-old.

With United looking to offload the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, there’s an opportunity to slot de Jong into a new-look midfield alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes.

According to Metro, however, United won’t be making a move for the player this summer.

Perhaps it’s the expected fee that Barca would want, coupled with de Jong’s unbelievable salary (£617,876 per week according to Capalogy) that’s putting them off.

After all, Casemiro is being pushing out the door it’s believed because his own wage (£350,000) is proving prohibitive, so the Red Devils are clearly not going to be in the habit of paying someone else an extra £267,000 per week.