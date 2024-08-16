Man United open up their 2024/25 Premier League campaign against Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night with a good start being crucial to the atmosphere around the Manchester club.

Erik ten Hag’s men finished eighth last season, the lowest United have ever finished in the Premier League era, and that left the future of their manager up in the air over the summer. Although the Dutch coach remained, a bad start to the season will kickstart the conversation over his future once more.

Man United have the fixtures to make a positive start to the season and showed signs of improvement last time out against Man City in the FA Community Shield.

Ten Hag’s team would ultimately lose the game on penalties but will bring confidence from their performance at Wembley into Friday night’s match with Fulham.

The Dutch coach has made one change from the team that played City with Jonny Evans coming out for new signing Noussair Mazraoui, who only joined the Manchester club this week from Bayern Munich.

Man United starting 11

As for Fulham, Marco Silva’s team were an exciting side to watch last season in the Premier League as they finished the campaign in thirteenth place. The London club made some good signings over the summer with Emile Smith Rowe being the biggest name of the lot.

The Cottagers also enjoyed some positive pre-season results and will come into the new season with a lot of hope.

Fulham defeated Hoffenheim 2-0 in their final pre-season match but an away trip to Man United is not the easiest way to start a new campaign.

Silva has picked a team of Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Adama; Iwobi, Pereira, Smith Rowe; Muniz to face the Manchester giants and a win at Old Trafford would be the perfect base for the Cottagers to build on for the rest of the term.

Fulham starting 11