Video: New Man United signing becomes instant hero with late debut winner

Man United opened up their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday night and the goal came late courtesy of new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

It was a fairly even match at Old Trafford with both clubs having good chances with the Red Devils edging it in terms of the better opportunities; however, it was the home side that would grab the winner.

With the game level at 0-0, new Man United signing Joshua Zirkzee would grab the winning goal in the 87th minute to become an instant hero on his debut.

The Dutch forward joined the Manchester club from Bologna this summer as part of a £36.5m deal and has instantly paid back Ten Hag for the faith the Man United boss has shown in him.

The three points are huge for the Dutch coach as the Red Devils boss must get off to a good start to the season.

