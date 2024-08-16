Video: Man United’s Lisandro Martinez prevents certain Fulham goal with incredible clearance

Man United were saved from going behind in their Premier League opener against Fulham courtesy of a brilliant Lisandro Martinez clearance.

The game at Old Trafford was interesting up until the 70-minute mark as both sides had chances.

Man United had the best of those as Bruno Fernandes missed two big opportunities in the opening 45 minutes of the season as the Portuguese star was denied by Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal.

The German would then prevent Mason Mount from scoring early in the second half and that nearly led to Fulham making it 1-0 later in the game.

Marco Silva’s team countered at speed and when Andreas Pereira put a ball across the Man United box, Martinez made a crucial clearance denying Adama Traore a certain goal.

Watch: Man United star Lisandro Martinez prevents certain Fulham goal with incredible clearance