Wes Brown has given a fierce defence of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who he hopes will ‘get back’ at his critics.

Rashford endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign, registering just eight goals and six assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. That’s a sharp drop-off from the 30 goals and 10 assists he posted just one year prior.

As a result, Rashford missed out on the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2024, marking his first absence from a major tournament for the Three Lions since the 2014 World Cup.

The 26-year-old has come under fierce criticism from supporters and pundits alike for his recent struggles and there have even been rumours that he could leave Old Trafford, with the Mirror crediting Paris Saint-Germain with interest.

Wes Brown defends Man Utd star Rashford

Rashford has a big season ahead of him as he seeks to reaffirm that he has what it takes to be an elite forward.

And former Man Utd defender Brown — who was a part of the club’s legendary 1998/99 treble-winning side — has come to the defence of Rashford, backing him to silence the critics.

“I know what he can do,” Brown told talkSPORT.

“I’m actually excited watching him because there’s a lot of pressure on him and I just hope he comes out the other side.

“I hope that everybody who has put him down, he gets back at them.”