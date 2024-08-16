Video: Mason Mount misses huge chance for Man United from five yards out

Fulham FC Manchester United FC
Mason Mount failed to give Man United the lead in their Premier League clash with Fulham early in the second half missing a huge chance from five yards out. 

It has been an even game at Old Trafford but the best chances have fallen to the home side.

Bruno Fernandes missed two big opportunities in the opening 45 minutes of the season as the Portuguese star was denied by Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal.

Man United had another glorious chance early in the second half but from five yards out, Mount failed to convert it as the German goalkeeper was in the way once more.

This season is a big one for the former Chelsea star and a goal on the opening day would have kickstarted his campaign in a very positive way.

Pictures by Sky Sports and beIN Sports

