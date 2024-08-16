Crucial weekend ahead for Arsenal in their pursuit of €35m talent admits transfer expert

Arsenal continue to work on a deal for Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino and the upcoming weekend could be crucial admits transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League club have been in advanced talks with the La Liga club over the midfielder throughout the past two weeks with the Spain international having already agreed personal terms with the North London outfit.

According to The Guardian, Sociedad turned down Arsenal’s first bid for Merino which was believed to be worth €25m. The Spanish side are holding out for a fee of around €35m for the 28-year-old, whose contract expires with the Basque team in 2025.

The two clubs are still working on reaching an agreement over the transfer fee and the structure of the payments with this weekend being crucial for the deal.

Arsenal and Real Sociedad will hold more talks to get the Merino deal done, reports Fabrizio Romano, with a transfer fee almost agreed upon.

The transfer expert admits that all parties remain optimistic about getting the deal done, which will come as great news for Mikel Arteta ahead of the Premier League kicking off this weekend as the Gunners boss hopes to challenge for the title once again.

Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino is a top signing for Arsenal

Arsenal have only seen Riccardo Calafiori come through the doors of the Emirates Stadium this summer and the arrival of Merino will be another big boost for the North London club’s title hopes.

The midfielder has been a top player in La Liga for many years and has many attributes that should see him become a success in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old looks to be getting closer to joining Arsenal and fans of the Gunners may receive some good news on this front over the weekend as they also hope to see their team pick up three points against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.