Newcastle make enquiry for La Liga star, 27-year-old will need convincing

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Newcastle are keen on signing the Brazilian international and they are hoping to bring the 27-year-old back to the Premier League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen on the South American attacker as well, and Barcelona have received a €65 million offer for the player. However, Raphinha is not keen on a move to Saudi Arabia.

The report adds that Newcastle United have made enquiries for the attacker, but they are yet to follow up with an official proposal to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Raphinha to return to the Premier League this summer.

The 27-year-old is not keen on leaving the Spanish club this summer.

Newcastle need a quality winger like Raphinha

Newcastle need more quality and depth in the attacking unit and the 27-year-old winger could prove to be a quality acquisition. He will add goals and creativity of the side. He is also versatile enough to operate on both flanks. Raphinha knows English football well from his time at Leeds United and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact at Newcastle if he joins the club.

The Magpies will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification in the upcoming season and they need quality players at their disposal. Someone like Raphinha could complete their attacking unit alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle certainly have the financial muscle to pay a premium for him, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to act on their interest with an official bid.

The 27-year-old might not be a regular starter for the Spanish club next season and Barcelona are ready to offload him in order to raise funds for their own signings. A return to the Premier League could be ideal for him.