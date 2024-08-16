Newcastle United plan revealed after Crystal Palace reject third bid for Marc Guehi

Newcastle United are interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer.

The Magpies have made moves for the England international but all their offers have been rejected by the south Londoners.

The latest Newcastle offer that got rejected was the third offer they had made for the player.

According to HITC, Palace are demanding a fee of £65 million to let the former Chelsea player leave the club and the offer that Newcastle got rejected was close to the £60 million mark.

Palace have warned Newcastle that they will not be dragged into a transfer saga that will continue in the latter stages of the transfer window since they will need time to sign a replacement for the talented centre-back.

Guehi’s stock has sky rocketed in the last few seasons but more after his fine performances for England at the Euro 2024.

He was one of their best players in the tournament and showed consistency that many England players failed to match.

His performances have not gone unnoticed by the biggest Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool but it is the Magpies who are most serious about signing the player.

As per the report, Newcastle are working in the background to identify their targets in case they fail to sign the Palace centre-back.

Newcastle United identify Marc Guehi alternative

The Magpies have identified AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw as their alternative for Guehi but signing him might not be as easy as it seems at the moment.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Guehi and which direction Newcastle will head into but making three offers for the player shows that they are desperate to secure his signature and he would be the ideal signing to sort out their defensive issues.

They have already signed Lloyd Kelly in defense but considering the injuries they have, they need another solid addition.