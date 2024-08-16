Pep Guardiola gives Chelsea owners valuable advice ahead of 2024/25 season getting underway

Chelsea arrive into a fresh season with yet another new manager and ahead of kicking their campaign off against Man City on Sunday, the Manchester club’s coach Pep Guardiola has some advice for the London club’s owners.

Enzo Maresca has been handed the reins at Chelsea for the upcoming season having been brought in from Leicester City at the end of the last campaign following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Premier League giants experienced an underwhelming year under the Argentine’s watch but things were improving towards the end of the campaign. However, they decided to part ways, leaving Chelsea with more uncertainty.

Maresca is the sixth man to coach the Blues since Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital’s takeover of the West London side and the Premier League giants have been a mess since.

The coming and going of managers has not helped Chelsea’s young squad and ahead of the new season, Pep Guardiola has given the Blues’ owners some valuable advice.

Pep Guardiola gives Chelsea’s owners valuable advice ahead of the new season

Speaking to the press on Friday ahead of Man City’s match with Chelsea on Sunday, Guardiola has told the London club’s owners to give Maresca time at Stamford Bridge to allow him to improve the Blues’ team.

“My advice: give him time. If they, the owners of Chelsea, accept my advice…give Enzo time and it will work,” the Man City manager said via Fabrizio Romano.

“All the managers need time. I don’t know if Chelsea is the place to do this, but give him time and he will work.”

Maresca worked under Guardiola at Man City the year the Manchester club achieved their historic treble so the Spanish coach knows a lot about the Italian’s ability.

Chelsea are unlikely to listen to the former Barcelona coach over the coming season as if things start to go south, the London club will have no problem pulling the plug on the former Leicester City coach’s reign at Stamford Bridge.