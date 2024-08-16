Positive news for Chelsea fans as Pep Guardiola confirms vital Man City star unavailable for Sunday’s clash

Man City begin the defence of their Premier League title on Sunday with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea and Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri will not be available for the clash.

It was a magical summer for the midfielder as the 28-year-old helped Spain win Euro 2024 and it has put the Man City star in prime position to win this year’s Ballon d’Or. However, not everything went to plan in Germany as the Spaniard had to leave the pitch at halftime in the final against England due to injury.

Rodri has had no pre-season with City leading up to the Chelsea game on Sunday and Guardiola has told the press on Friday that the midfielder will not be in the Manchester club’s squad that travels to Stamford Bridge.

When asked about the fitness of the 28-year-old, the City boss said via Sky Sports: “He is in training, I haven’t seen him yet. He feels good. We’ll have to see how he feels when he moves his body.

When asked if he could be involved against Chelsea, Guardiola simply replied by saying “no”.

Rodri has been vital to Man City’s success in recent years

Rodri has been crucial to the success of Man City over the last few years and that can be summed up with one incredible stat. The Spaniard went 74 games unbeaten with the Premier League champions until losing to Man United in the FA Cup Final at the end of last season.

The 28-year-old is crucial to what Guardiola’s team does on both sides of the ball and will be a big miss on Sunday.

This will come as brilliant news for Chelsea fans and supporters of Man City will hope that his absence is not a long-term thing.