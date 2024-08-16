Shearer claims Newcastle will finish in top four if they sign 24-year-old ‘beast’

Newcastle United have been beavering away in the transfer market this season in the hope of landing a handful of players to complement the brilliant squad Eddie Howe already had.

Although the Magpies don’t have any European football to look forward to, given that their injury concerns piled up after their Champions League foray in 2023/24, that might not be such a bad thing.

Alan Shearer predicts Newcastle’s finishing position if they land Guehi

It would also hand them a slight advantage over the teams around them, as they look to break back into the premier European competition next season.

Club legend, Alan Shearer, is in no doubt that the top four is achievable, provided they sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

“They need to get Guehi, and if they do, I think it’ll be a real statement signing for them. If they do get that, I see them finishing maybe fourth,” he said on the Rest is Football podcast.\

“Great news not having to sell one of their big hitters due to the financial rules, particularly Isak. He’s a fantastic player. He’ll be challenging for the Golden Boot if he can stay injury free.

“I’ve got them finishing fourth. Come on!”