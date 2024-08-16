Southampton signed Cameron Archer from Aston Villa this summer and the reason the Birmingham club let the 22-year-old go was a result of the minutes Unai Emery could promise him.

The forward came through the Villa academy and made his debut for the Premier League club in 2019, coming off the bench at the age of 17 years and 262 days in an EFL Cup tie against Crewe Alexandra.

Special things were expected of Archer but it didn’t work out that way at Villa Park. The Englishman spent a lot of time on loan before eventually being sold to Sheffield United last summer, however, he returned to Aston Villa this summer as there was a relegation clause in the player’s contract.

Emery could not promise the 22-year-old minutes this season and as a result, the forward was sold again, completing a £15m plus add-ons deal to Southampton.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, the Aston Villa boss explained why Archer was sold, saying via The Birmingham Mail: “Cameron Archer, we sold him [last summer], but it wasn’t a decision 100 per cent thinking he was leaving from us completely.

“We signed him again because we were under his control. He is young and we are thinking he needs to play more and more and to continue developing himself.

“Now he is close to leaving and in case he is leaving, it is because we think he needs to do his work individually. Here, we can’t assure him that there will be minutes with us.”

Aston Villa selling Cameron Archer made a lot of sense

The transfer of Archer from Aston Villa to Southampton made sense for all parties as the player will get minutes while the Saints strengthen their squad and the money brought in will help Villa with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

There were several clubs interested in the forward this summer according to the Birmingham Mail, with La Liga club Getafe and Union Berlin of the Bundesliga enquiring about the English talent.

However, it was Southampton that won the race for Archer this summer as Aston Villa have to watch a homegrown star leave.