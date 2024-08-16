West Ham in intensive talks to sign 130-goal striker

West Ham United are interested in signing AS Roma attacker Tammy Abraham, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Hammers have been busy this summer in strengthening their squad and their signings have shown their ambition and their intent to get better next season.

They have added players in all the positions in their squad and addressed issues that stopped their progress last season.

Three defenders in Max Kilman, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo have been signed while Niklas Fullkrug have been brought in to take care of the attack.

However, the Hammers are still interested in signing Abraham from Roma, as per the Italian outlet which makes it obvious that they want to add depth to their attacking line.

After suffering from the failures of Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, they want to head into the new season with two new attackers who have an eye for goal.

West Ham’s interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran showed that they feel the need to sign a new striker and add more firepower to their squad.

Duran’s move to the London Stadium did not progress and now the Hammers have turned their attention elsewhere.

Roma’s sporting director Florent Ghisolfi is in England to continue talks with West Ham to reach a deal for the former Chelsea striker.