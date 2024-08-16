West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten has backed Niclas Fullkrug to be a hit in the Premier League.

The Hammers secured the signing of Fullkrug earlier this summer, finally ticking off their longstanding need for a new No.9.

Fullkrug is something of a late bloomer when it comes to top-flight football, with his first season notching double-figure goals coming in 2017/18 when he scored 14 times in 34 Bundesliga appearances for Hannover.

Counting the likes of Nurnburg and Greuther Furth among his former clubs, Fullkrug joined Dortmund from Werder Bremen last summer and scored 15 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions — helping Die Schwarzgelben finish fifth in the Bundesliga and reach the Champions League final.

Fullkrug boasts an incredible record at national team level, scoring 13 goals in 21 caps for Germany so far since making his debut in November 2022.

The 31-year-old is well-known for his hard-working, physical approach, and that is exactly why Steidten believes he will be a success in the English top flight.

“Niclas Füllkrug fits well into the Premier League,” he told Bild (via Hammers.News).

“We were able to convince him of our project: We want to go to Europe, that’s very clear.“

“He can be that, absolutely (a crowd favourite). This has nothing to do with his gap in his teeth. Niclas showed at Werder, in Dortmund and with the national team what a special guy he is. He pulls everyone along with his character.”

Fullkrug will hope to make his debut when West Ham host Aston Villa on their opening fixture of the new Premier League season on Saturday.