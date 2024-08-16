West Ham United have ‘concrete’ interest in league winning midfielder

This may well be the best transfer window West Ham United have had in their Premier League history.

They have managed to address issues in a number of positions and added quality all over the squad.

The Hammers have no intention to stop their transfer business even after signing the likes of Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkryg, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham and Jean-Clair Todibo.

They are now ready to make their ninth signing of the transfer window and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on GiveMeSport about who that player could.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, who won the league title with the French team last season, is a West Ham United target and he is open to leaving the Ligue 1 club this summer.

The player was not given enough playing time last season and at the peak age of 27, he is looking for a new chapter in his career where he can show his talent consistently.

West Ham are interested in bringing the player to the London Stadium and they have received a major boost by Romano’s latest update.

He said:

“The player is open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and PSG are also open to letting him go because he is not a crucial player for their project – so I think that could be a concrete one [to West Ham].

“There was interest also from Real Sociedad to replace, potentially, Mikel Merino – but at the moment it is still too expensive for Real Sociedad.”

Romano has claimed that the interest is concrete in the Spaniard and manager Julen Lopetegui would be hoping that the player can join the revolution at the London Stadium this summer.

West Ham United have shown no hesitation in signing players

It is another display of ambition from the Hammers in the transfer window this summer.

They are set to continue their spending spree in order to build on their top half finish in the Premier League last season.

After the departure of David Moyes and the arrival of Lopetegui, the club chiefs have made sure that they support the new manager with fresh faces and build a competitive team that can qualify for Europe again.