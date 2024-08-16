Martin Zubimendi’s shock decision to reject Liverpool to stay at Real Sociedad this summer came down to a ‘personal matter’, according to Matteo Moretto.

The 10-time Spain international — who was part of La Roja’s Euro 2024-winning side — emerged as Liverpool’s top target this summer.

However, just when it looked like they might land the 25-year-old midfielder, the transfer collapsed, with Zubimendi making the shock decision to remain at Real Sociedad.

“I said many times already our squad is really strong so it is not easy to find players to strengthen. Zubimendi was one but he chose not to come here so we go forward with the one we have,” admitted Liverpool manager Arne Slot (via The Mirror), adding: “Zubimendi didn’t want to come and Richard [Hughes] tried everything.”

Why Martin Zubimendi rejected Liverpool

Writing for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, trusted journalist Moretto has revealed just how close Zubimendi came to an Anfield move, before ultimately following his heart by staying with his boyhood club.

“For Martin Zubimendi, it was very difficult. It’s his club from birth, it can’t be easy to leave that. I think that Zubimendi did not feel that the moment to leave had come in a definitive sense, he still wasn’t 100% clear it was time to make the change. Clearly, Real Sociedad have offered him a very big contract for him and for the club too,” Moretto wrote.

“I think it’s more of a personal matter for him, rather than turning down Liverpool, and while it won’t be easy for Liverpool fans or others to understand, it’s about his club. That is basically what he has communicated to Liverpool.

“When a team as big and important as Liverpool come in for you, a thousand thoughts are probably going through your mind. He didn’t expect Liverpool to go in for him so strongly, and they tried right until the end. It was very exciting for him, he had to take his time with the decision, because he was at no point 100% clear on it.

“Liverpool offered him a top-level contract in a top league, and so I think it almost shocks you. There’s no doubt Zubimendi was very attracted by the possibility of signing for Liverpool, and that’s the reason the decision took as long as it did. But in the end, he decided against leaving La Real.”