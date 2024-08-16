Some of the biggest names in world football have made their way to MLS over the past couple of seasons.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, Giorgio Chiellini, Marco Reus, Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris, to name a handful, have put the US league back on the map as we hurtle towards the 2026 World Cup which will be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

With Mauricio Pochettino being unveiled as the new coach of the United States Men’s National Team earlier this week too, there’s likely to be much more of a focus on the domestic league there.

MLS looking to recruit Antoine Griezmann

Another World Cup winner, Antoine Griezmann, might well be added to the roster in a year’s time too.

It was thought that the Atletico Madrid superstar could’ve moved Stateside this summer, but as Fabrizio Romano notes, that was never an option.

“I received many questions this summer about Antoine Griezmann, because we heard many rumours that he might be on his way to MLS,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“I can tell you that, this summer, Antoine Griezmann was never close to joining MLS.

“LAFC, the club of Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris – so a big French influence – are planning to make a move for Antoine Griezmann in 2025.

“This summer was just a dream and was almost impossible. Next summer, they will try for him.

“Let’s see what Atletico Madrid decide to do, and what the player will decide to do. I’m not saying that he’s going to MLS, but I’m saying that they will try again.”

Though Griezmann would be 34 by next summer, he’s lost none of the skills that’s made him one of the best players to have ever graced the European and world stage.

Certainly, if LAFC were to add the Frenchman to their squad, then they would have a roster to rival any other in MLS.