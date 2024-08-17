Alan Shearer warns Newcastle could ruin their season if they complete transfer deal

Alan Shearer would be gutted if Newcastle United sold Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies winger, who joined from Everton 18 months ago, has become a St. James’ Park fan favourite.

The 23-year-old has continued his fine form and remains one of England’s most exciting left-sided attackers.

Consequently, speculation the Merseyside-born winger could leave the northeast has already begun.

Links to Liverpool emerged earlier in the window before Newcastle were able to navigate the Premier League rules on Profit and Sustainability (PSR) by offloading Yankuba Minteh to Brighton.

Alan Shearer on Newcastle selling Anthony Gordon

However, hinting an exit could still be on the cards in the near future, club legend Shearer, who wrote a BBC column before the start of the Premier League season, said: “I’d be amazed if they or Anthony Gordon left at this stage, especially after the club sold two young players, Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, to meet the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

“I would be surprised, and disappointed if Gordon was sold and hopefully nothing will happen on that front.”

During his first two years at St. James’ Park, Gordon, who has two years left on his deal, has scored 13 goals and registered 11 assists in 64 games in all competitions.