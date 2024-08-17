Alan Shearer wasn’t too impressed by Fabian Schar on Saturday afternoon after the Swiss centre-back received a straight red card.

Despite playing the majority of the game with just 10 men, Eddie Howe’s side managed to still beat newly promoted Southampton 1-0 at St. James’ Park in their opening Premier League clash.

After a heated altercation with Saints forward Ben Bretherton Diaz in the 28th minute, the defender and forward came face to face with Schar pushing his forehead into the oppositions.

Bretherton Diaz then fell to the floor with the referee subsequently issuing him a straight red card for his actions, much to the surprise of the home support.

Tweeting at half-time, Newcastle legend claimed that it was ‘stupid’ from the Magpies defender but agreed that it was ‘shithousery’.

Shithousery at its finest but so stupid from Schar. #NEWSOU https://t.co/yAL7EI3haP — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 17, 2024

Nevertheless, Howe’s side fought on and took the lead just before the half-time break courtesy of a Joelinton strike, with the Brazilian forward finishing inside the area with his weaker foot.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Newcastle manager Howe stated that it was a ‘harsh sending off’.

Next up for the Magpies will be Bournemouth away from home next weekend before a huge clash against Tottenham Hotspur.