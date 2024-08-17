Arsenal handed major boost in pursuit of Spanish star

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino after the latest comments from the Real Sociedad manager.

With the Premier League season finally kicking off this weekend, fans will be counting down the minutes until they get to see their side back in action after a long summer break.

It also gives supporters the opportunity to get their first glimpse at any new club signings in a competitive fixture although this current transfer window has been quiet compared to previous ones.

One club which hasn’t been as active as expected has been Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side who have only brought in one player, Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

But with a few weeks left in the transfer window, the North London club could still make some seismic moves in the market as they are currently eyeing up a new midfielder.

Real Sociedad star, Merino, has seemingly been at the top of Arteta’s transfer shortlist as both clubs have attempted to compromise on a deal.

It seems like a deal is finally edging closer after the Spanish midfielder was dropped from Real Sociedad’s squad to play Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

Manager Imanol Alguacil revealed that this was the ‘best solution’ given the current interest in him from the Gunners.