Mikel Arteta has played down any fears of Declan Rice being injured after the midfielder went off towards the end of Arsenal’s game against Wolves.

The Gunners kicked off what they hope will be a title winning campaign with a 2-0 win against Wolves at the Emirates thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

Rice started the game following his exploits with England at Euro 2024, but was forced off with five minutes remaining , which would have been of huge concern to Arsenal fans.

Arteta plays down fears of Rice injury

However, after the game Arteta revealed that the England international wasn’t injured and had just been suffering with cramp.

“He was cramping a bit,” Arteta said in his post-match press conference.

“He has not had the longest pre-season ever. He was really trying and put in an unbelievable performance today.”

Rice is now in his second season at the Emirates following his move from West Ham last summer and is a key part of the Arsenal side.

The midfielder made 51 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners last season scoring seven goals and providing ten assists, with the Englishman no doubt looking to improve on those numbers in the new campaign.

Rice started alongside Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard, but he could be playing alongside a new midfielder soon.

Arsenal are thought to be closing in on the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, and if all goes to plan the Spain international will follow Riccardo Calafiori through the door at the Emirates.

Despite the positive aspects of the performance Arteta warned there was still room for improvement.

“There are things to improve, for sure, but overall very happy, he added.

“Especially the lack of control we have in moments in the second half because we gave so many simple balls away. I don’t know if it was fatigue or what was it, credit to Wolves as well.

“And in some situations we have to finish the actions better.”

Next up for Arsenal is a tough trip to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa, who did the double on Arteta’s men last season.