Liverpool versatile defender Joe Gomez could leave the team before the transfer deadline.

Paul Joyce reports that clubs interested in signing him include Chelsea, Fulham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United.

Gomez stayed on Merseyside amid persistent rumors about his future, declining to travel to Ipswich with the Liverpool team for their Premier League opener.

Although his departure from Anfield this summer is not guaranteed, the article implies that his exclusion from the team means he is looking to leave the club.

The 27-year-old won’t be cheap for anyone who wants to sign him. The Merseyside club will be looking for a fee close to £40m if he is to leave the club.