Video: Bukayo Saka seals Arsenal win with unstoppable strike

Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal’s lead with an unstoppable strike to settle the nerves around the Emirates Stadium.

After a disappointing finish to last season which saw Mikel Arteta’s side just miss out on Premier League glory to Machester City once again, fans will be expecting another title challenge at least.

The Gunners welcomed Wolves to the Emirates Stadium on the opening day and they took the lead midway through the first-half courtesy of a towering Kai Havertz header after a Saka cross.

The German striker then turned provider for the England international in the second half, spraying the ball out wide before a thunderous strike.

SAKA DOUBLES THE LEAD , WHAT A FINISH pic.twitter.com/M8h9v7BAwQ — ArsenalComps (@ArsenaIComps) August 17, 2024

Video courtesy of Bein Sports