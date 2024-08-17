Burnley man set for £30 million exit after Wilson Odobert

Newcastle United have reportedly reignited their interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

That’s according to a recent report from Team Talk, who claim Eddie Howe is determined to sign the former Manchester City academy graduate.

Newcastle’s interest in Trafford, 21, has been long-standing. The Magpies offered the Championship £16 million earlier in the summer but saw their bid rejected.

However, it appears the Geordies are back in the hunt, and are rumoured to be preparing a second, and improved, package worth £30 million — a sum much closer to the Clarets’ original asking price.

Since signing from the Cityzens 12 months ago, Trafford, who has three years left on his contract, has kept two clean sheets in 29 games in all competitions.

