Ben Chilwell could miss out on his side’s titanic opening clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon after missing training.

After a long summer break, the Premier League season has finally kicked off this weekend with Manchester United’s Friday night win against Fulham the opening contest of the new campaign.

With the mouth-watering return of club football, fans will not only be eager to see their own teams perform but rival clubs do battle with Chelsea’s clash with Manchester City undoubtedly the game of the weekend.

Enzo Maresca will be hoping to get his new career at Stamford Bridge off to a flying start but will have an unenviable challenge against Pep Guardiola’s titans who are on the hunt for their fifth league title in a row.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Italian manager revealed that English defender Chilwell may be set to miss the game after dealing with illness.

“At this moment, Chilly is with us. He has not been training for the past two days because he was a little bit ill.” He said in his pre-match press conference via London World.

“The reason why he was not playing against Inter is quite clear.”

After struggling with consistent injuries at the London club, the 27-year-old’s future remains uncertain with time still left in the window for a potential move away.

The Blues will also be without their captain, Reece James, who is still suffering from an issue as he also struggles to maintain a first-team spot due to constant injuries.