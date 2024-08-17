Four-year deal on the table for £35m-rated Crystal Palace target that Newcastle love

Crystal Palace are starting to get busy in the transfer market, with news that they have offered a four-year deal to a potential summer target that Newcastle United also love.

The Premier League pair are currently in negotiations for the possible transfer of England international centre-back, Marc Guehi, with the outcome of those discussions seemingly critical in terms of whether the South Londoners can land their other target.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle in battle for another centre-back

That’s because, as CaughtOffside sources understand, the Eagles have reached personal terms with 24-year-old French centre-back, Maxence Lacroix, and are now negotiating with his club, Wolfsburg, to finalise the transfer.

Lacroix is rated at £35m by the German club, which would be well within Palace’s reach if they get what they want for Guehi.

Sky Sports are reporting for example that they are about to turn down Newcastle’s fourth bid for the player, which is believed to be in the region of £65m.

Intriguingly, if the Magpies bid for Guehi is ultimately unsuccessful, sources have indicated that they too will go after Lacroix.

The Reds, in particular, are apparently keen to strengthen their defence this summer and are expected to move for Lacroix, despite his recent dip in form.

Palace’s offer of a four-year contract, however, may stop the player’s other suitors in their tracks, and sources further advance that Oliver Glasner wants to tie up any deal as soon as practicable.

Clearly, it’s every man for himself at this stage of the transfer window as players, agents and clubs all look to push through transfers well before the deadline at the end of August.

If Palace are ultimately successful in landing Lacroix, whilst finding themselves quids in from a Guehi transfer, chairman, Steve Parish, might well be laughing all the way to the bank.