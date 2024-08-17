Newcastle’s Dan Burn was caught losing his cool with Southampton defender Jan Bednarek in the tunnel as tensions boiled over in the Premier League clash.

The Magpies recorded a 1-0 victory at St James’ Park with Joelinton scoring the only goal of the game, but the game wasn’t without controversy.

The flashpoint came just before the half hour mark when Fabian Schar and Saints striker Ben Brereton Díaz squared up to one another after the defender had been knocked to the ground.

Schar received his marching orders for head butting the Saints man and whilst he did move his head towards the striker, Brereton Diaz went down far to easily.

However, the drama didn’t end there and at half time several players clashed with each other in the tunnel and footage has emerged of Burn and Bednarek exchanging words and shoving one another, with the pair having to be separated.

It’s believed Burn was waiting to confront Brereton Diaz but Bednarek stepped in to defend his team-mate, and it’s possible the FA could investigate the incident with punishments potentially being handed out.

Watch Burn and Bednarek square up in the tunnel