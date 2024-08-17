Diogo Jota has bagged Liverpool’s first goal of the season with a calm and composed finish just after the half-time break.

Arne Slot is on track for the perfect start to his career as Liverpool manager as his side took the lead against newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a pinpoint perfect pass in behind the defensive line for Mohamed Salah to run onto before squaring the ball to Jota.

The Portuguese winger then guided the ball into the top corner with his left foot before wheeling away to celebrate.