Eddie Howe has said that Newcastle can’t do something that goes against the “long term good” of the football club as they continue their pursuit of Marc Guehi.

The Magpies kicked off the new campaign with a hard earned 1-0 win over newly promoted Southampton at St James’ Park.

Newcastle had to play around an hour with ten men following Fabian Schar’s red card in the first half, but Joelinton popped up with the only goal of the game in the 45th minute with Howe’s side able to hold on.

Howe on Guehi pursuit

It’s been a quiet summer for Newcastle to so far, but there could be some activity in the final few weeks of the window as they look to strengthen the squad in order to try and qualify for European football.

It’s no secret the Magpies are looking for defensive reinforcements and they have identified Crystal Palace star Guehi as their prime target.

However, their pursuit hasn’t been successful so far and Palace have turned down four separate bids, with the clubs still yet to reach an agreement.

Palace chairman Steve Parish had spoken of “superstar” money needing to be paid in order to sign the England international, with the club valuing him at around £65-£70m.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle are prepared to match the valuation or if Palace are prepared to come down slightly.

After the Southampton game Howe was asked about the 24-year-old and said Newcastle could do something in the market but the conditions have to be right.

“Of course, we’re looking in the transfer market. We’ve got a period of time left, and we’ll see what we can do,” he told reporters.

“Could we do something in the market? Possibly, but conditions have to be right for us. As I’ve said all along, we can’t do something that goes against the long-term good of the football club, so we’ll try to make the right decision.”

Newcastle are also looking for a right winger and are thought to be interested in Chelsea’s Madueke, but it’s said they need to offload Miguel Almiron first before they can pursue potential targets.