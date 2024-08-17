Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Frankfurter Rundschau, Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on signing the 30-year-old Swedish international and they are keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential move.

Frankfurt want to strengthen their defensive unit this summer, especially after sanctioning the departure of Willian Pacho to Paris Saint-Germain. The report states that Frankfurt are prepared to spend a substantial amount of money on a defender and Lindelof is on their radar.

The Swedish international is not a key player for Manchester United and he needs to leave in order to play regularly. A move to the Bundesliga could be an exciting opportunity for him at this stage of his career.

The 30-year-old defender made at 28 appearances in all competitions last season, but most of them were as substitutes. He needs to have a starting role and the Bundesliga club could provide him with that platform. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be able to cash in on the player and invest the proceeds into the playing squad as well.

Victor Lindelof needs to leave Man United

The Swedish international does not have a future at Manchester United and it would be ideal for both parties to go their separate ways. It will be interesting to see if the German club follow-up on their interest with an official offer to sign the defender in the remaining days of the window.

Manchester United have already strengthened their defensive unit this summer with the signings of Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui.

Lindelof has fallen further down the pecking order and he must look to secure an exit from the club before the summer transfer window closes. The 30-year-old cannot afford to sit on the bench at Old Trafford this season.