Emmanuel Petit has labelled Arsenal star Declan Rice ‘one of the best midfielders in modern football’.

Rice joined the Gunners from West Ham United last summer in a deal worth in excess of £100m (per BBC Sport).

Since then, the England international — who was a key part of the Three Lions squad that went to the Euro 2024 final this summer — has played more than 50 games for Arsenal.

Last season, the 25-year-old notched seven goals and eight assists in Premier League play, while he ranked in the top three among his teammates for passes completed (2,019), chances created (47), tackles (83) and interceptions (44).

That was enough to help Arsenal finish second only to Man City in the Premier League title race, taking the battle all the way to the final day before ultimately settling for a silver medal.

Petit lavishes praise on Arsenal star Rice

There’s no doubting Rice’s standing in the game now. In fact, Petit rates the former West Ham captain so highly that he places him among the world’s best in his position.

“Definitely, he is one of the best. I am a huge fan of Declan,” Petit told Get Football News France. “Even when he was playing for West Ham. I was very happy, two seasons ago, when Arsenal bought him.

“He is a born leader. He has also improved a lot as well and can play different positions – but his winning mentality, and as well his personality and character is something that is very good in the dressing room and also on the pitch.

“And, yes for me, Declan Rice is one of the best midfield players for me in modern football. He can still improve a lot, but for me, I am very happy with him.

“I mean when he signed for Arsenal, nobody would have predicted the season he would have for the first season and he did very well. He’s been playing like he was at the club for the last 10 years and you can see he fits perfectly in Arteta’s system.

“For me, he is the captain of this team. There are few players within the team that can wear the armband, but he always gives everything on the pitch and he is one of the leading men of Arsenal.”