Emmanuel Petit gives verdict on Arsenal Premier League title chances

Emmanuel Petit has backed Arsenal to make it ‘difficult’ for Manchester City to win a fifth straight Premier League title this season.

The Gunners have finished second to Pep Guardiola’s men for two seasons in a row but came agonisingly close to winning their first title since 2003/04 last time out, with the race going all the way to the final day.

Arsenal have strengthened over the summer with the signing of Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori, while the search continues for the goalscorer that many believe could give Mikel Arteta’s men the edge this season.

Petit gives verdict on Arsenal Premier League title chances

Regardless, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Petit believes the Gunners stand a great chance of lifting the title this season, even if Man City remain ‘the reference in the Premier League’.

“Yes, definitely,” Petit responded when asked by Get Football News France if he thinks Arsenal can win the title this season.

“I think the team has improved so much over the last two seasons. Arsenal are also working really well in the transfer market. They are also working to add new players with the window closing at the end of the month, so I think there will be more players coming to the club.

“However, when you look at City, they are still the reference in the Premier League. They are still the team to beat. You can see that the gap between City and Arsenal has closed a lot during the last two seasons. And I’m pretty sure when you look at Arsenal, this team is young and they play the same football on the pitch which makes me feel sure it will be difficult for City this season to keep their crown.

“Nobody would’ve said two seasons ago, that Arsenal would compete for the title but I’m pretty sure this season it will be difficult for City to win it.”