Manchester United are reportedly ‘grooming’ Ruud Van Nistelrooy to replace Erik Ten Hag within the next two years.

The Red Devils’ former striker returned to the club this summer after agreeing to become one of two assistant managers under Erik Ten Hag.

Tasked with getting the very best out of United’s young attackers, which now include the Netherlands’ Joshua Zirkzee, who recently joined from Bologna in a deal worth a reported £35 million, Van Nistelrooy’s impact is already showing.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy primed to take over from Erik Ten Hag

However, according to a recent report from Football Transfers’ Steve Kay, a new, and even bigger, role could be in store for the 48-year-old.

Kay, who was the first to break the news on Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool, claims Van Nistelrooy was offered the United job but turned it down before Ten Hag penned a two-year extension.

Agreeing to take on a more coaching-focused role, United are ‘grooming’ the Dutch assistant manager to succeed Ten Hag by 2026.

“Make no mistake, Ruud will be the manager of Manchester United within the next two years,” a source told Kay.

During his playing days at Old Trafford, Van Nistelrooy, who also represented his country on 70 occasions, scored 150 goals in 219 games, and lifted three major trophies, including the 2002-03 Premier League.