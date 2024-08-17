Erik ten Hag has praised the ‘very important’ performance of midfielder Casemiro in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday.

The Red Devils made a winning start to their 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a late goal from debutant Joshua Zirkzee settling what was a difficult clash with the Cottagers.

It took until the 87th minute for United to make the breakthrough and before then, Fulham missed multiple opportunities to pick up a shock victory at Old Trafford.

Things could have been very different for United were it not for the performance of Casemiro.

The 75-time Brazil international made four tackles, four clearances, seven recoveries and one interception to keep the visitors at bay.

On the other side of the ball, meanwhile, Casemiro was at the centre of much of United’s best play, creating three chances — including two big chances — and setting up Alejandro Garnacho to provide the cross for Zirkzee’s winner.

That performance comes after a summer of speculation that Casemiro could leave the club, with a move to Saudi Arabia looking most likely at one point (via talkSPORT).

Ten Hag full of praise for Casemiro

Speaking after United’s win on Friday, manager Ten Hag was full of praise for Casemiro, who he believes is back to his best.

“He was absolutely, in that midfield department, unit, he was very important,” said Ten Hag (via Manchester United’s official website).

“In possession, out of possession, organising, interceptions, duels. On the ball; smart solutions, as we know him. So yeah, this is the Casemiro we all enjoy.”

Following their win over Fulham, Man Utd will now prepare to travel to Brighton and Hove Albion next Saturday.