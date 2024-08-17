Everton are preparing to make a loan offer for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah before the end of the window according to reports.

The Toffees started the season off with a 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park against Brighton, whilst the Gunners recorded a 2-0 win against Wolves at the Emirates.

Nketiah was an unused substitute on Saturday afternoon and it appears his future almost certainly lies away from north London.

Everton to make loan for Nketiah

Nketiah saw a proposed move to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille fall through with the French side not prepared to meet Arsenal’s asking price, whilst Bournemouth were said to be interested but they have subsequently signed Evanilson from Porto.

The likes of Crystal Palace and Wolves have reportedly held long term interest in the 25-year-old, but he could potentially join another Premier League club.

Football Insider have reported that Everton are preparing a loan bid for the striker, but any move could depend on whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin leaves the club.

The report adds that signing a midfielder and a winger are the main priorities for Sean Dyche’s side in the remainder of the window.

Everton are in need of goals having struggled last season to find the back of the net, with the Toffees the second lowest scoring team in the Premier League.

If Everton could complete a move for Nketiah, even if it’s just a loan it would represent a huge coup for them, whilst it would also allow the Arsenal academy graduate to be a first team regular and play on a weekly basis.

Nketiah came through the ranks at Arsenal and made the breakthrough into the first team set-up, but has struggled to hold down a regular place in the starting line-up.

The striker has made 168 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 38 goals and providing seven assists, but for the good of his career it feels like he needs to move on.