Video: Fabian Schar receives a red card after heated altercation

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Eddie Howe’s side faces an uphill battle against Southampton after defender Fabian Schar received a straight red card after just 28 minutes.

Coming off the back of a relatively disappointing season, Newcastle fans would’ve been looking forward to a fresh start with newly promoted Southampton the first hurdle standing in their way.

But after a promising start for the Magpies, they have been dealt a hammer blow to their chances of winning the game.

Switzerland international Schar got into a heated tussle with Ben Breteron Diaz where he pushed his head into his opponents, causing the forward to fall to the ground.

Video courtesy of Bein Sports

