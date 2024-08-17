Eddie Howe’s side faces an uphill battle against Southampton after defender Fabian Schar received a straight red card after just 28 minutes.

Coming off the back of a relatively disappointing season, Newcastle fans would’ve been looking forward to a fresh start with newly promoted Southampton the first hurdle standing in their way.

But after a promising start for the Magpies, they have been dealt a hammer blow to their chances of winning the game.

Switzerland international Schar got into a heated tussle with Ben Breteron Diaz where he pushed his head into his opponents, causing the forward to fall to the ground.

🚨🚨| RED CARD: Fabian Schar is sent off!!! Newcastle 0-0 Southampton pic.twitter.com/HIrR4nZTi7 — Transfer Sector (@TransferSector) August 17, 2024

Video courtesy of Bein Sports