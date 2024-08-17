Gabriel Jesus received a yellow card after pushing Yerson Mosquera to the ground after the Wolves player grabbed his bum.

The Gunners got their Premier League campaign off to the perfect start with a comfortable 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Kai Havertz brought his goal-scoring form with him from the end of last season when he headed the ball past Jose Sa after a pinpoint Bukayo Saka cross.

The two forwards then combined again in the second half, this time the English winger was at the end of the move as he rifled the ball into the back of the net to double his side’s advantage.

However, there was a strange moment late on in the game when Wolves defender Mosquera grabbed Jesus’ backside when he was bending over, with the Brazilian striker pushing him over in retaliation.