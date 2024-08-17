Serious interest in veteran Man United ace could ease pressure on Erik ten Hag

A late 1-0 win over Fulham courtesy of a Joshua Zirkzee debut goal will have eased the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

The 2024/25 Premier League opener was looking likely to prove a damp squib for the hosts at Old Trafford, but substitute Zirkzee’s intervention will have sent the United faithful home happy.

Man United defender sale could ease pressure on Erik ten Hag

With two weeks left of the transfer window, offloading one or two players that are now considered surplus to requirements would also take more pressure off of the Dutchman as the hierarchy look for him to trim the squad.

There are a number of players who could see a move this summer as vital to the next stage of their careers.

Casemiro is getting no younger, Scott McTominay might find it difficult to bed down a regular starting spot, and depending which direction ten Hag goes in, Jadon Sancho and/or Harry Maguire could also find themselves looking for a new club.

However, it appears that the first player that will exit Old Trafford is Swedish centre-back, Victor Lindelof.

According to reliable journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Serie A side, Fiorentina, want to understand the conditions that United will require to be met for the player’s transfer to the Italian top-flight.

With Matthijs de Ligt having recently been signed from Bayern Munich, Lisandro Martinez available, Leny Yoro ready to come into a centre-back role once he’s recovered from injury as well as Jonny Evans waiting patiently for any sporadic opportunities, it’s clear that Lindelof would be well advised to seek alternative employment.

There are still just under two weeks left to agree a deal for the 30-year-old, which should be ample time if all parties are willing.