Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas has admitted he was surprised West Ham let Ben Johnson go this summer.

The Hammers suffered defeat on the opening game of the season as they went down 2-1 at the London Stadium to Aston Villa.

It’s likely West Ham’s new look side will take a bit of time to gel as Julen Lopetegui looks for the best way to set his team up.

Jenas surprised West Ham let Johnson go

The Hammers have been one of the busier sides in the window and have signed the likes of Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme.

Lopetegui will be hoping he can build a side that can qualify for Europe and improve on last season’s ninth place finish.

It’s not all about incomings at West Ham with outgoings also key and the likes of Flynn Downes, Said Benrahma and Thilo Kehrer have all moved on.

However, the departure of Ben Johnson, who subsequently joined Ipswich has surprised ex-Tottenham midfielder Jenas.

“I was surprised they let him go to be honest,” he told TNT Sports.

“I always thought they had a star on their hands with him so it was a surprise to me.”

Johnson came through the ranks at West Ham and left on a free this summer after his contract expired, and it’s reported he turned down an offer of a new deal from the Hammers to remain at the club.

The 24-year-old, who is set to be a key player for Ipswich this season made 109 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring two goals.

Johnson is a versatile player and although his main position is right back he’s also capable of playing at left back.

Having lost a right back in Johnson the Hammers have signed a new one in Aaron Wan-Bissaka who is set to replace Vladimir Coufal as the club’s first choice this season.