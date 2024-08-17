Leeds United are on the verge of confirming Georginio Rutter’s exit to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former Hoffenheim striker is set to be unveiled as the Seagulls’ new hitman after the two clubs reached an agreement worth £40 million.

However, according to recent reports, despite being the Whites’ most expensive sale this summer, the Yorkshire-based giants are set to lose a significant amount after former sporting director Victor Orta agreed to include a sell-on clause in the striker’s deal, which will see Hoffenheim bank between £5.1 and £5.9 million.

During Rutter’s first 18 months at Elland Road, the 22-year-old scored eight goals and registered 18 assists in 66 games in all competitions.