Liverpool hoping to sign 23-year-old target by offering £30m plus bonuses

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old Georgian international is on their radar and the Premier League club are hoping to get the deal done. According to Spanish publication AS, Liverpool have submitted an offer of around £30 million plus bonuses for the goalkeeper.

It remains to be seen whether the La Liga club are now prepared to sanction his departure. Liverpool want to sign Mamardashvili as the long-term replacement for Alisson Becker. The Brazilian international is expected to move on in the near future and Liverpool are planning ahead to replace a key player.

The Georgian international has proven himself in Spanish football and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. He could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for the Reds.

If they can sign him for the reported offer of around £30 million plus bonuses, the deal would look like a quality investment in the long run. The 23-year-old is quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience.

Mamardashvili keen on Liverpool move

The player is reportedly keen on the move and he will join the English club in 2026 if a deal can be agreed this summer. Liverpool will not be able to provide him with regular gametime right away, and therefore it makes sense for him to stay out on loan so that he can continue his development with regular football.

The goalkeeper has been linked with other clubs as well, but it seems that he is keen on a move to Anfield this summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Liverpool are yet to bring in their first signing of the summer and the fans will certainly hope that they can improve their squad before the window closes.