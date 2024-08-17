Liverpool keeping close tabs on Tottenham and Aston Villa-linked midfielder

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Norwegian youth international Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

The 18-year-old midfielder has impressed with Tromso and HITC claims that his performances have caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa as well.

Hjerto-Dahl can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. He could be the ideal long-term acquisition for Liverpool who are in need of midfield reinforcements. Wataru Endo is the only defensive midfielder at the club and the Tromso prospect would be his long-term replacement.

A move to Liverpool could be an exciting opportunity for the young midfielder. He will look to continue his development with ample first-team action at the Premier League club and Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players like him.

Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for league titles in the upcoming seasons and they need a quality squad at their disposal. They will need adequate depth in every position and signing a talented, young defensive midfielder could prove to be a wise decision.

Tottenham and Aston Villa want Jens Hjerto-Dahl

Meanwhile, Tottenham need more quality and depth in the midfield as well. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg left for Marseille earlier this summer and Hjerto-Dahl could replace him in the side. At Aston Villa, he could fill the void left by Douglas Luiz.

All three clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the midfielder this summer.

The 18-year-old will be tempted to join a big club this summer, but he needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should look to seek gametime assurance as before choosing his next club. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.