Video: Virgil van Dijk produces unbelievable pass in build-up to Salah goal

Liverpool FC
Virgil van Dijk has once again demonstrated his incredible versatility with a pinpoint accurate cross-field ball to Mohamed Salah prior to his goal.

The Reds are currently cruising to victory at Portman Road Stadium against Ipswich Town thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

The Portuguese winger broke the deadlock when he swept the ball past the Ipswich goalkeeper after beautiful link-up play with Salah.

The Egyptian then doubled the advantage four minutes later with a smart finish inside the area but it was the pass in the build-up from Van Dijk which stole the show.

