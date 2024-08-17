Agent of £50 million Liverpool star blamed for Man City transfer links

Liverpool are unlikely ever to sell Luis Diaz to Manchester City, but recent reports claimed the opposite.

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV dropped a huge report earlier this week claiming the Colombian winger had agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with Pep Guardiola’s side, and a transfer worth £60 million (€70 million) was in the works.

Arne Slot was quick to quash the rumour though. The Dutchman claimed the South American’s ‘future was at Liverpool’ in a recent press conference (Sky Sports).

However, although the Reds are preparing to kick their season off with an away tie against Kieran McKenna’s newly promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, Diaz’s future remains uncertain.

Did agent of Luis Diaz deliberately drop Man City transfer news?

The 27-year-old, who Liverpool value at £50 million, is expected to play a big part for the 2019-20 champions, and, according to Football Insider, the cause of these recent transfer links could have come directly from the winger’s agent.

Interestingly, although a switch to the Etihad is unlikely to materialise due to the two club’s fierce rivalry, it has been claimed Diaz’s representatives ‘potentially’ told journalists their client could join City ‘to help manoeuvre a new Liverpool deal or gain interest from other clubs’.

Diaz has three years left on his current contract, which, according to Spotrac, sees him earn £55,000-per week.

Although still a considerable weekly wage, the Colombian’s deal is way off those of his rivals, who play in the same position. For example, Manchester City’s Jack Grealish earns £300,000-per week, as does Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford’s £300,000-per week with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka’s picking up £195,000-per week, so a new and improved contract for Diaz is understandably top priority.