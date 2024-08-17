Video: Luton goalkeeper gets sent off after two horror challenges in moment of madness

Luton Town
Luton Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski received a straight red card after a moment of madness recklessly taking two players out.

After being relegated back to the Premier League, Luton Town got their new season in the Championship off to a rough start, drawing away from home against Portsmouth.

The visitors were reduced to ten men after goalkeeper Kaminski brought down two men outside the box in a matter of seconds.

The referee then had no other choice but to issue the shot-stopper a straight red card.

