Luton Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski received a straight red card after a moment of madness recklessly taking two players out.

After being relegated back to the Premier League, Luton Town got their new season in the Championship off to a rough start, drawing away from home against Portsmouth.

The visitors were reduced to ten men after goalkeeper Kaminski brought down two men outside the box in a matter of seconds.

The referee then had no other choice but to issue the shot-stopper a straight red card.