Luton Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski received a straight red card after a moment of madness recklessly taking two players out.
After being relegated back to the Premier League, Luton Town got their new season in the Championship off to a rough start, drawing away from home against Portsmouth.
The visitors were reduced to ten men after goalkeeper Kaminski brought down two men outside the box in a matter of seconds.
The referee then had no other choice but to issue the shot-stopper a straight red card.
‘Disastrous decision-making!’ 😲
Watch as Thomas Kaminski sees red for Luton against Portsmouth! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/bEoU5q8eER
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 17, 2024