Manchester United are prepared to cash in on Hannibal Mejbri this summer.

The 21-year-old midfield prodigy has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford and the Red Devils are open to letting him leave. He is unlikely to play often this season and it makes sense for the club to move him on.

Mejbri should look to move on and join a club where he will get ample game time this season. He needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his tremendous potential. The highly-rated midfielder was on loan at Sevilla last season and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are ready to sanction his departure so that they can use the funds to bring in their own signings. Manchester United have done some impressive transfer business so far this summer and they will look to finish on a high. They need to sign the right players in order to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City this season.

Man United need midfield reinforcements

The Red Devils need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and it will be interesting to see if they can sell the 21-year-old this month and bring in an upgrade. Ideally, they should look to bring in a midfield controller who can dominate the game and control the tempo.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Manchester United are not keen on sending him out on loan this summer. They will only consider permanent offers for the midfielder and the likes of Rangers and Celtic have been linked with him. It remains to be seen whether the two Scottish giants decide to come forward with an official proposal to sign the talented young midfielder this summer.