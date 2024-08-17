229-time Man Utd player speaks out after shock retirement at 32 years old

Phil Jones says he ‘tried everything’ to get fit enough to play again but maintained ‘there are bigger things in life than football’ after announcing his retirement.

The 32-year-old was once heralded as one of the most exciting talents in English football after emerging at Blackburn Rovers, earning a move to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in the summer of 2011.

Jones would go on to make 229 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, winning Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles, while he played 27 times for England — representing the Three Lions at three major tournaments.

However, injuries curtailed Jones’ career, with the centre-back making just 13 senior appearances in his final four seasons at the club combined before being released in May 2023.

Former Man Utd defender Jones opens up on retirement

Jones became involved in the Manchester United youth setup in a coaching capacity after leaving the club and intends to get his coaching badges.

However, the former defender has only just formally announced his retirement. On Saturday, he opened up on his decision to call it quits.

“I literally tried everything, did everything I could. I can never look back and think I should have done this or that. I am solidified in my head that I did everything I could,” Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“In the end, it reached the point where there are only so many rehabs you can come back from, it takes a toll not just on you but on the family.

“There are bigger things in life than football. It is not a violin moment by any stretch, I’m looking forward to the future.”