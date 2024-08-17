Paul Merson believes the ‘jury is out’ on recent Manchester United signing Matthijs de Ligt.

The 45-time Netherlands international — who was an unused substitute throughout Euro 2024 — arrived at Old Trafford earlier this week alongside Bayern Munich teammate Noussair Mazraoui in a deal that could cost United nearly £60m (per BBC Sport).

De Ligt made his debut as a late substitute in Man Utd’s 1-0 win over Fulham to open their 2024/25 Premier League campaign on Friday but didn’t have enough time to influence the game.

However, big things are expected of a player who, still just 25 years old, has already represented Bayern, Juventus and Ajax during his career — lifting three league titles and a host of domestic honours along the way.

Merson: Jury is out on De Ligt at Man Utd

Former Arsenal, Aston Villa and England forward Merson is not yet convinced about De Ligt, who he feels has a similar chance of being a Man Utd flop as he does becoming a ‘Rolls Royce defender’.

“With transfers like Matthijs de Ligt to Man Utd, I think that’s a deal you have to wait and see on before judging,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“Is he going to be a ‘Rolls Royce’ defender or another signing where we question why United got him? Only time will tell on that one. The jury is definitely still out.”

Following their win over Fulham, Man Utd will now prepare to travel to Bright and Hove Albion next weekend.